PM Modi meets with French President Macron and German Chancellor Scholz, G20 summit in Bali

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron for a working lunch on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday.

The two leaders reviewed ongoing collaboration in diverse areas like defence, civil nuclear, trade and investment. They also welcomed the deepening of cooperation in new areas of economic engagement, a statement issued by the PMO said.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday agreed to deepen trade and investment ties and further increase cooperation in the areas of defence and security, migration and mobility and infrastructure.

Both the leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

“The leaders discussed the wide range of bilateral cooperation between India and Germany, which entered a new phase with the signing of the Partnership on Green and Sustainable Development by the Prime Minister and Chancellor during the IGC,” a statement issued by the prime minister’s office said.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination in multilateral forums, including G20 and the UN.

This was the third meeting between Modi and Scholz this year. Their previous meetings had taken place during the prime minister’s visit to Berlin on May 2, 2022 for the 6th India-Germany inter-governmental consultations, which was followed by Modi’s visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany, as partner country for the G7 Summit at Chancellor Scholz’s invitation.