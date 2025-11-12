PM Modi meets Red Fort blast survivors at LNJP hospital

Advertisement

New Delhi: Soon after returning from his two-day visit to Bhutan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met those injured in the Red Fort blast at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in the national capital.

Upon landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi drove straight to LNJP Hospital, where he interacted with the injured and enquired about their health. He also wished them a speedy recovery. During his visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by senior officials and doctors about the condition of the victims and the treatment being provided.

At least ten people were killed near the Lal Quila Metro Station on Monday evening after a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car.

According to sources, the initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi Blast victims revealed severe injuries, including broken bones and head trauma.

Blast wave damage affected lungs, ears, and abdominal organs, rupturing eardrums, lungs, and intestines. The causes of death include deep wounds and excessive bleeding, with cross-injury patterns indicating victims were thrown against walls or the ground.

During the postmortem examination, no splinter traces were found on the bodies or clothing. The type of explosive used will be determined by forensic analysis. Most injuries were concentrated on the upper body, head, and chest.

PM Modi is also set to chair the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to discuss the Delhi blast.