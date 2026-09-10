PM Modi meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, discusses strengthening wide-ranging partnerships

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V and discussed with him ways to strengthen the wide-ranging partnerships with the Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Happy to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Fondly recalled his father, the late Aga Khan IV and his enduring contributions to development efforts. Discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment.”

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on his maiden visit to the country since his accession as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Earlier, he also met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the week-long visit provides an important occasion to review ongoing cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in key sectors, particularly social development and heritage preservation.

The talks will also explore expanding joint efforts in various community initiatives and broader development programs.

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Prince Rahim’s itinerary through September 15 also includes official meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah. Beyond the national capital, Prince Rahim will travel to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad to inspect various community and development projects operated by the Aga Khan Development Network.

The MEA highlighted that this marks Prince Rahim’s inaugural visit to the country since assuming his role as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Prince Rahim assumed the position in February 2025 following the passing of his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, pursuant to traditional Shia Imami Ismaili succession customs. Across a legacy spanning 14 centuries, the global Ismaili population, totalling nearly 12 to 15 million individuals across more than 35 nations, has continuously maintained allegiance to a living, hereditary spiritual leader.

Alongside his spiritual duties, Prince Rahim holds board positions across multiple entities under the Aga Khan Development Network umbrella, maintaining active involvement with the oversight mechanisms of the Ismaili community’s social institutions and the Institute of Ismaili Studies.

This diplomatic visit builds upon decades of cooperative engagement between the Indian government and the Aga Khan Foundation.

(Source: ANI)