PM Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at hospital in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his mother Heeraben Modi at the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The Prime Minister met his ailing mother and enquired about her health condition. He also reportedly had a discussion with the doctors, who are treating her, regarding her medication.

It is to be noted here that Heeraben Modi, who turned 99 in June this year, was admitted at the hospital last night after her health deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities said that her condition was stable. “Hiraba is admitted to the hospital and her condition is stable,” said Hospital Director R.K. Patel.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about her health.