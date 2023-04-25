PM Modi launches India’s First Water Metro in Kochi

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off India’s first Water Metro that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity.

Speaking at the event, Modi congratulated the people of Kerala for the novel projects and said, “Today marked the beginning of several projects for the connectivity and development of the state. Kerala is a land of vigilant, understanding and knowledgeable people.”

The dream project is funded by the Government of Kerala and German firm KfW and manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the metro project will start with eight electric hybrid boats.

The KWM (Kochi Water Metro) project comprises 78 electric boats and 38 terminals. In the first phase, the KWM service will begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals.

The minimum ticket rate for a boat journey is 20 rupees while the maximum is Rs 40. There are weekly and monthly passes for regular passengers starting at Rs 180, Rs 600 and Rs 1500, respectively. One can travel in Kochi Metro Rail and Kochi Water Metro using Kochi One Card. Tickets can be booked digitally through Kochi One App.

Earlier today, prime minister had flagged off Kerala’s Vande Bharat Express, which is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set equipped with state of the art passenger amenities.

The Vande Bharat Express, which will connect the state capital with the northern-most Kasaragod district of Kerala, Vande Bharat train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

The Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train will operate on the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod corridor and back as train numbers 20634 and 20633 respectively. There are a total of 914 seats in the chair car and 86 seats in the executive chair car.

Modi travelled to the Central Stadium in the capital city for the inauguration of the water metro and laid the foundation stone for the country’s first Digital Science park.

During the event, Modi also laid the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Varkala Sivagiri railway stations.