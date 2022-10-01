PM Modi launches 5G services today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launced 5G services today while inaugurating the 6th Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) in the national capital Delhi at Pragati Maidan. Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also reached the assembly area for the inauguration.

5G is the next generation of mobile communication networks, which is supposed to offer much faster speeds and wider use cases than 4G. The new technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications.

As per reports, 5G will accelerate the adoption of cloud gaming, AR/VR technology, Internet of Things, and many more.

The network will be launched in 13 Indian cities first. The 13 cities where 5G networks will come first include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. In the first phase of the 5G internet roll-out, these 13 cities will get a new service.

It will increase energy, spectrum and network efficiency.

Meanwhile, the IMC 2022 will run from today to October 4 under the theme of “New digital Universe”.

It is to be noted that, Reliance, Airtel, Vodaphone Idea and the Adani group were the four major bidders for the 5G spectrum auction.

It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said.

In Odisha, the first place which will get this service is SLS Memorial Residential School. This school is located at Pahadpur, Mayurbhanj, which is the village of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. She had donated the land for the construction of this school. This school will be the first place in Odisha to get 5G services.