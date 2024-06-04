PM Modi issues first statement amid results of polls 2024

PM Modi issues first statement

New Delhi: PM Modi issued his first statement amid the results of the polls 2024 on Tuesday. He took to X platform and said that this is a historical feat in India’s history.

“People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history,” people said.

“I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people,” he also wrote in the post.

“I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts,” PM Modi wrote in the X post.

