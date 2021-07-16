PM Modi interacts with CMs of Odisha and 5 other states on Covid situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the chief ministers of Odisha Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala to review the Covid situation.

The Prime Minister asked the CMs to adopt effective measures to combat the pandemic and focus on micro-containment zones.

“Country has fought Covid pandemic with mutual cooperation and united efforts. Apprehensions about third wave of coronavirus being expressed; number of cases in some states remain matter of concern,” the PM said.

He urged the Chief Ministers to increase the testing and push the vaccination drive.

In the meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik raised two main issues:

1. On high TPR: The CM explained that it is high in coastal districts which were affected by cyclone Yaas because covid appropriate behaviours got compromised.

2. Naveen reiterated Odisha demand to reduce private hospitals’ share in vaccines because their offtake is poor. Odisha has been seeking to reduce their share from 25% to 5% and increase govt share to 95% from 75%

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the increase in cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of concern. He said that the states reporting a higher number of cases should take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of a third wave. “It is necessary to take effective steps to prevent the third wave,” Modi emphasised.

The Prime Minister said, “We have to move forward with a focused strategy of Test, Track, Treat and Vaccine. We have to pay special attention to micro-containment zones. Equal focus should be given to the districts reporting high positivity rate or high number of cases.”

He told the chief ministers that funds are being made available to all the states for upgrading their health infrastructure and other needs. “The Central government has also approved an emergency Covid response package of more than Rs 23,000 crores,” the Prime Minister added.