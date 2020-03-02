Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday indicated he could quit social media from the coming Sunday.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter route  to announce that he is contemplating quitting social media accounts.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @ YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the Prime Minister not  to give up social media accounts.

 

