New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday indicated he could quit social media from the coming Sunday.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter route to announce that he is contemplating quitting social media accounts.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @ YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi tweeted.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the Prime Minister not to give up social media accounts.