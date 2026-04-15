PM Modi inaugurates the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira in Karnataka

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Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district today.

Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira is a memorial dedicated to Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami, the 71st Pontiff of Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math.

During this event PM Modi along with former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda also released the “Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram” book. He will also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

The mandir is reportedly constructed in a traditional Dravidian architectural style. It stands as a tribute to the life and legacy of the late seer which is set to inspire the future generations.

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Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami served the society with a mindset of “society is the highest form of worship”, established numerous educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated in Mandya, Karnataka PM Modi inaugurated the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/XYmxH0FwnF — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026