Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

PM Modi inaugurates much-awaited Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru

After inaugurating the 13.71 km metro line having 12 stations, the Prime Minister took a ride with school kids

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) metro line in Bengaluru, built at a cost of Rs 4,249 crore.

After inaugurating the 13.71 km metro line having 12 stations, the Prime Minister took a ride with school kids, Bengaluru Metropolitan Railway Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff and construction workers.

The stretch will provide much needed succour to people by reducing traffic congestion in the city.

Take a look

Rahul Gandhi says he isn’t Savarkar, won’t apologise

Democracy under attack, says Rahul

Prime Minister Modi chose to stand in the metro for interacting with students. The students, who got an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Modi, were thrilled.

He also spoke to women drivers of Metro and sat with BMRCL staff, construction workers during the journey. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others accompanied him in the metro journey.

Prime Minister Modi will also address the BJP Maha Sangam public rally in Davanagere city in central Karnataka later in the day.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Shivamogga airport from Davanagere and fly back to New Delhi.

Abhilasha 5940 news

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like
Nation

Man convicted of 2014 murder case gets life imprisonment with parrot’s…

Nation

India logs fresh 1,590 Covid cases, 6 deaths

Nation

Mother kills minor son, daughter with help of lover in UP

Nation

Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI probe in land-for-job scam case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.