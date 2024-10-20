PM Modi inaugurates Maa Mahamaya airport in Chhattisgarh

Surguja: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Maa Mahamaya airport in Darima, Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

According to a government release, this air, service is expected to usher in a new chapter for millions in Surguja and nearby districts such as Jashpur, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea, and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur. Residents will now have easier access to major cities across the country, offering a more cost-effective and time-saving travel option.

The airport now connects the remote tribal district of Surguja with air services to the rest of the country, the release mentioned.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Governor Ramen Deka, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, and several other dignitaries were present at the inauguration.

Speaking on occasion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the airport marks a historic moment for the region and will be providing employment and connectivity to mainstream regions for the people.

“The inauguration of Maa Mahamaya Airport marks a historic moment for the Surguja region. This initiative is not just about facilitating air travel; it is a crucial step in integrating our tribal communities and remote areas into the mainstream of development. It will provide the people of this region with new opportunities for education, healthcare, and employment. We take pride in contributing to the dream of a developed India by 2047. Air connectivity will not only simplify travel but also strengthen the local economy,” CM Sai said.

An entrepreneur, Rajesh, from Ambikapur, shared his thoughts on the airport, remarking that transporting products to other cities will be easier.

“Now we can easily transport our products to other cities. Earlier, travelling by road was lengthy and expensive, but now we can send our local products directly to cities like Delhi and Kolkata,” Rajesh said.

The airport will also be opening up various tourism opportunities for the region, the release said.

“The beautiful valleys of Surguja, along with tourist attractions like the hill station of Manpur and the historic caves of Ramgarh, are among the region’s key destinations. With the inauguration of this airport, it will now be easier for tourists to visit these sites. Tourism professionals believe that this will enhance Surguja’s appeal,” the release said quoting the entrepreneur.

The upgrade of the airstrip at Maa Mahamaya Airport in Ambikapur was carried out under the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme. The airport spans 365 acres and was constructed at a cost of Rs80 crore. It is classified as a 3C VFR category airport, capable of accommodating 72-seater aircraft. The terminal building has been expanded to cater to an estimated capacity of 500,000 passengers annually, as per the release.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated various developmental projects worth over Rs 6,100 crores during his visit to Varanasi, his home constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

