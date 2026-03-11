PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 10,800 crore in Ernakulum

Advertisement

Ernakulum: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple developmental projects worth around Rs 10,800 crore in Ernakulum, Kerala.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the Shoranur-Nilambur Road Railway Line Electrification Project. The electrification of this important rail section will enable faster, more efficient and sustainable train operations by eliminating the need for locomotive changes at Shoranur. Prime Minister flagged off a new train service between Palakkad and Pollachi, strengthening rail connectivity between Keralam and Tamil Nadu. The service will benefit daily commuters, pilgrims, traders and tourists travelling between the two states.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Polypropylene Unit at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The investment in this project is over Rs 5,500 crore.

According to a press release by the PMO, the capacity of this Polypropylene Unit is 400 Kilo Tons Per Annum. Polypropylene is an essential material used in packaging, automotive components, medical devices, textiles, and household products. The facility will strengthen India’s domestic polymer manufacturing capability, reduce import dependency, promote industrial growth and generate employment opportunities in the region.

In the road infrastructure sector, the Prime Minister inaugurated two major highway projects. The first is the six-laning of the Thalapady-Chengala section of NH-66, built at a cost of over Rs 2,650 crore. This section forms part of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor and will strengthen connectivity between Kasaragod and Kannur districts and neighbouring regions, including Mangalore and Muzhapilangad. The project will improve connectivity to key towns such as Kasaragod, Bekal, Payyannur and Kannur, enhance linkage to Azhikkal Port and support tourism and trade.

Advertisement

The second project is the six-laning of Kozhikode Bypass from Vengalam to Ramanattukara, constructed at a cost of around Rs 2,140 crore. The project upgrades the existing undivided two-lane road into a six-lane highway with service roads on both sides. It will significantly reduce congestion, improve traffic capacity and enhance road safety. The travel time along this stretch is expected to reduce from over one hour to about 15-20 minutes. The project will also improve connectivity to important destinations such as Kozhikode Beach, Beypore Port and Kappad Beach, boosting tourism and trade in the region.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated 23 rural roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Kerala. These roads will improve connectivity in rural and remote areas and help ensure better access to markets, education, healthcare and employment opportunities, thereby strengthening rural livelihoods.

PM Modi inaugurated three redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram, and Changanassery. These stations have been modernised with improved passenger amenities and enhanced accessibility. The redevelopment integrates local architectural elements while creating modern, safe and convenient travel spaces for passengers.

He also laid the foundation stone of the 50 MW Floating Solar Project at West Kallada, Kollam district, Kerala. This project will contribute to India’s clean energy goals and reinforce the country’s commitment towards a sustainable and low-carbon energy future.

The visit comes ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, where the BJP-led NDA will look to challenge the ruling CPI(M).

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Virtually Inaugurates New Trains In Tamil Nadu