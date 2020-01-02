Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Young Scientist Laboratories to enable focused research in advanced technologies.

Open for applicants below 35 years, these labs have been created to empower youth to achieve self-reliance in advanced niche technologies for the country, the DRDO said.

“This step lays down the foundation for research and development of futuristic technologies. Selected young scientists of DRDO have been given this opportunity to work in identified research areas,” it said in a statement.

According to the Defence Ministry’s research and development wing, the inspiration to create Young Scientist Laboratories came from an address Modi delivered on August 24, 2014, during a DRDO award function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said these labs would help in shaping the pattern of research and development in the field of emerging technologies in the country.

The Prime Minister asked the scientists to prepare a definite roadmap for the new decade where DRDO should be able to set the direction and pace of scientific research in various fields in India.

(With inputs from IANS)