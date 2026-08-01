PM Modi inaugurated Andhra’s new airport, launches infrastructure projects

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Amravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s new airport Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport and launches multiple infrastucture projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh’s Bhogapuram today. PM is on his one day visit at the state and will also visit Karnataka.

During the time of inauguration, PM was joined by Andhra Pradesh’s CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

As per reports, the airport construction and everything else was completed in five months which is before the expected time. The airport is built with a capacity to handle up to 60 lakh passengers every year.

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The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is located 40 kilometers away from Visakhapatnam and is one of the India’s fastest-built international airports.

It has modern facilities such as self-check-in kiosks, advanced security systems, spacious waiting areas, and separate terminals for domestic and international passengers.

The airport was made for the aim of improving air travel in North Andhra, reduce pressure on Visakhapatnam Airport, and boost tourism, business, and investment in the region.