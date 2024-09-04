PM Modi in Brunei: Discussions on defence, connectivity, trade, etc with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah

Brunei: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit as well as the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei Darussalam took place. This happened on the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, undertook an Official Visit to Brunei Darussalam from 3-4 September.

Reflecting on the excellent progress over the years in bilateral relations, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen, deepen and enhance partnership in all areas of mutual interest. ​

Both leaders held discussions for enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues including defence, connectivity, trade and investment, energy including renewables, space, ICT, health and pharmaceuticals, education and capacity building, culture, tourism, youth and people-to-people exchanges, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both leaders acknowledged the importance of close interaction through the existing bilateral mechanisms and agreed to continue convening regular meetings, exchanges and dialogue on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, including regular convening of the Foreign Office Consultations and various Joint Working Group meetings.

Both leaders on PM Modi in Brunei agreed to further expand bilateral trade and economic ties in areas of mutual interest. They further underlined the importance of regular exchanges and dialogue which should be held through key platforms such as the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) as well as other relevant bilateral, regional, and multilateral forum, further added the MEA.