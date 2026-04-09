PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Asansol ahead of West Bengal assembly polls

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Asansol: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Asansol, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

The roadshow witnessed enthusiastic cheering from the gathered crowd, expressing solidarity with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier, the Prime Minister addressed a public rally here and recognised the polling day, April 23, as the “moment of decision for the future.” Vouching for a BJP government in the State, the PM accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of allegedly intimidating Hindus “in the name of a specific community.”

Stating that the West Bengal public wants a secure land, the PM affirmed that the BJP has “secured India’s western borders.”

“There was a time when Hindus were threatened with genocide through the issuance of red posters. Today, the TMC is doing exactly the same; once again, Hindus are being intimidated in the name of a specific community. The people of Bengal want their land to remain secure, their faith to remain secure, their livelihoods to remain secure, and the future of their children to remain secure. And that is why, on the 23rd of April, it will be the moment of decision for the future. I assure you: it is the BJP that has secured India’s western borders, and it is the BJP that will secure India’s eastern borders,” he said.

The PM further asserted that the “cup of the Trinamool Congress’ sins has finally run over” in West Bengal. He also assured a double-engine government in the state after the upcoming polls scheduled to be held on April 23 and 29.

“In Bengal, the cup of the TMC’s sins has finally run over. The next government in Bengal will be a double-engine government. After the 4th of May, Bengal will enter a new era of development,” the PM said.

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He further said that the change in Bengal has become an indelible reality, with Asansol and the rest of the state demanding it, reaching Durgapur, Raniganj, Saltora, and Raghunathpur.

“Change in Bengal has now become an indelible reality. The entirety of Asansol now desires change. All of Bengal desires change. This resounding echo will travel from here all the way to Durgapur; it will reach Raniganj, Saltora, and Raghunathpur. This is the voice of every single person in Bengal,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for a shift in governance, calling liberation from the TMC essential for the state’s development.

“For Bengal’s progress, freedom from TMC is necessary, because while the entire country is moving ahead at a rapid pace, TMC is pushing Bengal backwards,” Modi said.

The rally and roadshow in Asansol was part of a series of campaign events across West Bengal as the BJP intensifies its outreach ahead of the Assembly elections, aiming to consolidate support against the ruling TMC.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

(Source: ANI)