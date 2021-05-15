New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on the Covid situation and vaccination status in the country on Saturday around 11 am.

The officials briefed the PM on current Covid related situation in the country. They informed that the testing has gone up rapidly in the country, from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 crore tests per week now, said Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

They also informed the PM the test positivity rate and increasing recovery rate is gradually decreasing. It was discussed that the cases that had gone over four lakh cases per day which is now coming down due to the efforts by healthcare workers, state governments and central government.

The localized containment strategies are the need of the hour especially for states where test positivity rate in districts is high, said PM. He instructed that the testing needs to be scaled up, with use of RT-PCR & Rapid Tests, specially in the areas with high test positivity rates.

PM further said that states should be encouraged to report their numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts. He asked for augmentation of healthcare resources in rural areas to focus on door to door testing & surveillance.

He also spoke about empowering ASHA & Anganwadi workers with all necessary tools and asked for guidelines to be made available in easy language along with illustrations for home isolation and treatment in rural areas.

He directed that a distribution plan should be worked out for ensuring oxygen supply in rural areas, including provision of oxygen concentrators.

PM took a serious note of reports about ventilators lying unutilized in storage in some states and directed that immediate audit of installation & operation of ventilators provided by the Centre should be carried out.

Lastly, the officials briefed PM about the vaccination process and the state-wise coverage of 45+ population. while discussing about the roadmap for future vaccine availability. He also directed the officials to work closely with states to ramp up the speed of Covid vaccination.