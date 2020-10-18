New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on her resounding victory for a second term in office.

“My heartiest congratulations to the PM of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, on her resounding victory. Recall our last meet a year ago and look forward to working together for taking India-New Zealand relationship to a higher level,” Modi said in a tweet.

Ardern has served as the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand and leader of the Labour Party since 2017.

New Zealand voted to award Ardern a second term in office on Saturday. Ardern’s liberal Labour Party won a historic mandate by securing 49 per cent of the vote in comparison to the 27 per cent bagged by its primary challenger, the conservative National Party.

In fact, this is the first time since New Zealand implemented a proportional voting system 24 years ago that a single party (Labour) won an outright majority of seats in Parliament. Ardern was voted to the top job in 2017 when her Labour Party entered into an alliance with two other parties.

(IANS)