PM Modi hails Indian pilot Smit Machchhar after Flydubai mid-air crisis

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a “hero” after a serious security incident aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Modi said Machchhar showed immense courage despite being seriously injured and helped protect the lives of those on board.

The Boeing 737 flight, FZ1073, was carrying 174 passengers when an altercation broke out in the cockpit on Wednesday.

According to Israeli officials and media reports, the co-pilot allegedly attacked and stabbed Machchhar before attempting to take control of the aircraft.

Flydubai has said the reasons and motives behind the incident remain unknown and are subject to investigation.

During the incident, the aircraft reportedly plunged by nearly 14,000 feet in around 30 seconds, triggering emergency alerts.

Advertisement

A reserve Flydubai crew on board helped regain control, and the plane was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Machchhar was taken to a hospital in Tabuk for treatment and is reported to be stable.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said it is in contact with his family and is coordinating with Saudi authorities regarding his recovery.

Modi said Machchhar’s actions helped avert a major tragedy and wished him a speedy recovery.

Authorities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the cockpit incident.

Also Read: Retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal found dead with throat slit in Bhopal