PM Modi greets Kashmiri Pandit community on Herath Poshte

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Kashmiri Pandit community on the sacred occasion of Herath Poshte on his X handle yesterday evening.

Herath Poshte which means Hura Ratri is celebrated on Triyodashi or 13th with the biggest gathering expected at Shankaracharya Temple, Srinagar. The word ‘Herath’ has two words in it one is ‘Hara’ which is another name of Lord Shiva and the other is Ratri which means night.

Herath Poshte festival is a celebration of the emergence of Lord Shiva in the form of a Fire Pillar known as Sonie Potul (Shunya Putla).

PM Narendra Modi on his X handle reads, “Herath Poshte! This sacred festival reflects the rich traditions of our Kashmiri Pandit community.On this pious occasion, I pray for wellness and abundance in everyone’s lives. May it open new pathways of success and fill every home with joy and contentment.”

Moreover, Manoj Sinha who is the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of J&K have also extended their heartfelt greetings to all.

Look at the post:

