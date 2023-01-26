Nation

PM Modi greets everyone on Republic Day, says “I wish we move ahead unitedly”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on the 74th Republic Day and urged citizens to move ahead unitedly

New-Delhi: PM Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the 74th Republic Day of the country and hoped that we all move ahead unitedly.

“Many wishes for Republic Day. This time this occasion is special because we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. We wish to move ahead together to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Bharat ki Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent culture and achievements.

This is the very first time Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will witness the 74th Republic Day celebrations and the Egypt Army will be participating as a foreign Contigent.

 

