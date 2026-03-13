PM Modi flags off three new train services, unveils projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore in Assam

Advertisement

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled various development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore and flagged off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam’s Kokrajhar and the North-East region. The three trains are the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express and the Narangi-Agartala Express.

The Prime Minister is on a 2-day visit to Assam ahead of the assembly elections. He performed Bhoomi Poojan and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore via Video Conferencing from Guwahati as he was unable to go to Kokrajhar due to bad weather.

The Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express which will provide direct rail connectivity between the North-East and Southern India, while the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express will enhance connectivity between Assam and West Bengal, and the Narangi-Agartala Express will improve connectivity between Assam and Tripura, facilitating smoother inter-state travel for passengers, traders and tourists.

These projects will help reduce traffic congestion in Kokrajhar distric located in the Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam and improve connectivity, tourism, agricultural access, healthcare access and rural mobility.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district. The workshop will strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and create employment opportunities in the region.

Advertisement

PM Modi also virtually performed Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore. Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads.

The Prime Minister also performed Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore.

On March 14, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar.

The Assembly polls in Assam are expected to be held next month, with the ruling BJP gearing up for a possible third consequetive term in the state.

(Source: ANI)