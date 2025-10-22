PM Modi Extends Warm Birthday Wishes to Amit Shah

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who turned 60 years old today.

The Prime Minister praised Shah for his efforts to strengthen India’s internal security apparatus and ensure the safety of Indian citizens.

“Birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. He is widely admired for his dedication to public service and hardworking nature. He has made commendable efforts to strengthen India’s internal security apparatus and ensure every Indian leads a life of safety and dignity. Praying for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi posted on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also prayed for Amit Shah’s long and healthy life on the occasion of the latter’s 60th birthday.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the people-friendly Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, the honourable Amitbhai Shah,” Patel posted on X.

The Gujarat CM lauded Shah for his leadership, under which the country’s internal security situation has become extremely strong. He also appreciated the efforts made by the Union Home Minister in combating Naxalism.

“Under your steadfast leadership, the country’s internal security situation has become extremely strong. Through your unwavering resolve, the nation has achieved unprecedented success in matters such as the eradication of Naxalism and freedom from corruption,” Patel said.

“As the country’s first Minister of Cooperation, under your leadership, the cooperative sector has become filled with new energy with the mantra of ‘Prosperity through Cooperation,’ and the rural economy has gained momentum. I pray to God for your long life and a healthy life full of glory,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended greetings to Shah on the latter’s birthday.

“Wishing Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life in the service of our great nation,” he posted on X.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Lokesh Nara wished for Amit Shah’s good health.

“Warm birthday greetings to Amit Shah. Sir, here’s wishing you good health, long life, and continued strength in service to the nation. May your dedication to governance and national security keep inspiring all of us,” Nara posted on X.

(ANI)

