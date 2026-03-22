PM Modi Extends Greetings on Fourth Day of Chaitra Navratri, Prays for Awakening of Divine Consciousness

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri.

In a post on X, the PM said, “Salutations to Maa Kushmanda, the symbol of indomitable courage and spiritual power! May her divine energy awaken a new consciousness in every heart.”

Maa Kushmanda, this form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. The celebrations of Chaitra Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

On Saturday, also the third day of Chaitra Navratri, PM Modi offered salutations to Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of the Goddess Durga.

In a post on X, PM Modi prayed to the Goddess to bless everyone with a strong, prosperous, and fortunate life.

“Salute to Mother Chandraghanta! I pray to Mother Goddess to bless everyone with a strong, prosperous and fortunate life. Pindjapravararudha chandakopastrakaryuta. Prasadam Tanute Mahay Chandraghanteti Vishruta //,” said PM Modi.

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The third day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Chandraghanta, a formidable form of Goddess Parvati. Her name is derived from “Chandra” (moon) and “Ghanta” (bell), representing the distinctive bell-shaped half-moon adorned on her forehead.

Often depicted riding a tiger or lion with ten hands bearing various weapons, she is a powerful warrior goddess who stands as a protector of her devotees against evil forces.

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year and is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. Over nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of the goddess, observe fasts, and perform rituals seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.

The festival later concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. Temples witness heavy footfall, and special prayers, jagrans, and cultural programs are organised across the nation.

(ANI)