PM Modi extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings to nation

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New Delhi: Narendra Modi wished people a day of peace, happiness, and good health on Wednesday while wishing citizens on Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid).

He posted a message on social media and prayed for peace, prosperity, and success for all people in the country. ” Eid-ul-Adha greetings to everyone. I pray that this festival spreads joy, togetherness, and compassion in our society”, he said.

Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone’s success and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2026

Rahul Gandhi also wished citizens peace, happiness, and brotherhood during the celebration of this festival.

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Wishing you and your family a Bakrid filled with joy. May your home be filled with warmth and togetherness today. Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/jVkaXQSuPr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 28, 2026

Along with other prominent figures and leaders of the country, Muslims around India celebrated Eid al-Adha and offered prayers and donations with their families.

Muslims and all people celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, the greatest festival in the Muslim religion, as an emblem of togetherness, generosity, and sacrifice. Special prayers were conducted at various mosques throughout India, while, as expected, special measures were undertaken for the peaceful conduct of the festival.