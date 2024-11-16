PM Modi expresses grief and assures “every possible effort for relief and rescue” over Jhansi fire mishap

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the fire incident at the Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, calling it “heart-wrenching,” and offered condolences to the bereaved families of the ten children who lost their lives in the incident.

The Prime Minister also assured that relief and rescue efforts are ongoing under the Uttar Pradesh government’s supervision.

“The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this tremendous loss. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is making every possible effort for relief and rescue,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs five lakh each to parents of the newborns who died in the fire incident at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital, Jhansi.



The UP government has also announced Rs 50,000 each to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours.

10 newborns lost their lives in the fire, which is believed to have started due to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, and spread rapidly due to the highly oxygenated environment in the hospital’s NICU.

Parents and relatives of the newborns are desperate for answers and are seeking accountability as they search for their missing children after the blaze broke out in the NICU of the medical college.