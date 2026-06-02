PM Modi expresses condolences over demise of 8-time BJP MLA Yogesh Patel

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the passing of senior leader Yogeshbhai Patel, describing him as a “unique companion” of his public life and a true leader of the masses.

The eight-time BJP MLA from Vadodara’s Manjalpur constituency passed away at the age of 79 following a prolonged illness.

In a heartfelt tribute on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that the senior legislator always championed public causes with deep commitment and integrity.

“I am saddened by the news of the passing of Shri Yogeshbhai Patel, a senior member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. With his demise, I have lost a unique companion from my public life. Shri Yogeshbhai was a true leader of the people in every sense. He always gave voice to the issues of the public with integrity, sensitivity, and commitment,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also offered his prayers for the departed soul and extended his sympathies to the mourning family members.

“My heartfelt prayer is that the Almighty grants eternal peace to the departed soul and bestows strength upon the bereaved family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti…!!” the Prime Minister added.

Advertisement

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise.

He recalled the dedicated service rendered by the late Yogeshbhai Patel as a public representative in the cause of nation-building and public welfare, through which he earned a special place in the hearts of the people.

The CM further prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and provide strength to his bereaved family and supporters to bear this irreparable loss.

In a post on X, CM Patel said, “I express my grief over the passing of Yogeshbhai Patel, the MLA from Manjalpur. He was tirelessly devoted to his duties in national service and public service, and he had earned a special place in the hearts of the common people. I pray that God grant peace to his soul and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this sorrow.”

Yogesh Patel was a monumental figure in Gujarat politics, serving as a legislator for 36 consecutive years since 1990. He represented the Raopura constituency five times before shifting to Manjalpur following delimitation, winning the seat in 2012, 2017, and 2022. He had also served as the Pro-tem Speaker of the state assembly in 2022 and as a Minister of State in the previous state cabinet.

(Source: ANI)