PM Modi Emphasizes Care Economy and Job Growth in Healthcare

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pushed for ‘care economy’, noting the increasing number of senior citizens in the country that requires the service of caregivers.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas-Fulfilling Aspirations of People.” PM Modi said new skill-based employment opportunities are emerging for youth urged health sector experts to develop new training models.

“Access to healthcare services has been expanded to villages through the Ayushman Bharat scheme and Arogya Mandirs. Our yoga and Ayurveda are gaining popularity worldwide. But one important topic I would like to mention is the care economy. The number of senior citizens in the country will increase rapidly in the coming decade. Furthermore, there is currently a huge demand for caregivers in many countries around the world,” PM Modi said.

“Therefore, new skill-based employment opportunities are emerging for millions of youth in the health sector. I would urge the health sector experts present in this webinar to offer suggestions on developing new training models and partnerships to further strengthen the training ecosystem in the country,” he added.

PM Modi also stated the need to link education with the economy and increase focus on AI, Automation, and the digital economy.

“We have to fasten the process of linking the education system with the real-world economy. Focus should be increased on AI, automation, the digital economy and design-driven manufacturing,” he said.

He also expressed enthusiasm for growing participation of girls in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education

“Another important sector is STEM: Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics It is heartening to see that the daughters of our country have a great interest in STEM. Today, when we talk about futuristic technologies, it is important that no daughter is held back due to a lack of opportunities. We must create a research ecosystem where young researchers get ample opportunities to work on new ideas,” he said.

