PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday distributed 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments via video conferencing in a Rozgar Mela.

It further stated that the Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country.

The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative, the release said.

The new recruits will join various positions/posts like Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts officer, Assistant Audit officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Commandant, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor, among others.

According to the PMO, the Rozgar Mela is a step toward fulfilling the Prime Minister’s promise to give employment creation top priority. It said that the Rozgar Mela is supposed to go about as an impetus in additional business age and give significant open doors to the young for their strengthening and support in public turn of events.

In the mela, PM Modi said, earlier it was difficult to apply for a government job, one had to stand in line for hours to get the form. Today the whole process from applying to results is online. Now no interview is required for Group C&D posts. This has ended the possibilities of corruption & nepotism.

He also added, every scheme of the Government of India, every policy is creating new employment opportunities for the youth. In the last 9 years, the Government of India has spent about Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure.

