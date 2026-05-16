PM Modi continues five-nation tour, arrives in Netherlands

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Netherlands on Thursday after completing his visit to the United Arab Emirates as part of his ongoing five-nation foreign tour.

The visit comes amid India’s efforts to strengthen ties with key global partners across areas such as trade, investment, energy, technology, and defence cooperation. PM Modi was welcomed by officials upon his arrival and is expected to hold high-level meetings with Dutch leadership during his stay.

According to officials, discussions during the Netherlands visit are likely to focus on economic cooperation, innovation, climate initiatives, and expanding strategic relations between the two countries. India and the Netherlands have maintained strong ties in sectors including water management, agriculture, clean energy, and logistics.

Before arriving in the Netherlands, PM Modi visited the UAE, where he participated in bilateral meetings and discussions aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

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The Prime Minister’s five-nation tour is being viewed as a major diplomatic outreach programme intended to deepen India’s engagement with important international partners and expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

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#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the Netherlands on the second leg of his 5-nation visit. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, Prime Minister Modi is paying an official visit to the Netherlands. During the visit, the Prime… pic.twitter.com/PYOIp4JWgu — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026