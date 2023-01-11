PM Modi congratulates team RRR as Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe, says every indian is proud

New-Delhi: PM Narendra Modi congratulated team RRR after Naatu Naatu clinched the Golden Globe Award.

The movie’s song RRR received a Golden Globe Award in the Original Song category.

“A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie,” PM Modi tweeted.

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

In December 2022, the song made it to the Oscars for the best original song announced by the academy.

Other than the Prime Minister, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of RRR on Twitter and wrote about how the film is ‘making history around the world by enthralling movie lovers.’ He too retweeted the video from the Golden Globes 2023 where RRR was announced the winner in the Original Song category.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and several other celebrities also congratulated musician MM Keeravani and other team members of “RRR”.