PM Modi congratulates N Rangasamy on assuming charge as Puducherry Chief Minister

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated N Rangaswamy on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Puducherry and said he looked forward to working with him for the welfare and development of the Union Territory.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister praised Rangaswamy’s administrative experience and contribution to Puducherry’s development journey. “Congratulations to Shri N. Rangaswamy on assuming the office of Chief Minister of Puducherry. With his wealth of experience, he has left an indelible mark as a capable administrator who has fortified Puducherry’s journey of growth. I eagerly look forward to working alongside him for the welfare of the people. My best wishes for his tenure to be an outstanding one,” PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, All India N R Congress (AINRC) founder N Rangaswamy took oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry following the NDA’s victory in the Assembly elections.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangaswamy during the swearing-in ceremony held in the presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders.

Soon after assuming office, Rangaswamy thanked the people of Puducherry for their support and said the newly formed NDA government would work towards implementing welfare schemes more effectively.

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“It is our government’s duty to implement all necessary schemes for the welfare of the people even more effectively. We will certainly fulfil this responsibility with excellence,” Rangaswamy told reporters.

He also expressed his vision for the development of the Union Territory, saying, “We are going to develop our Puducherry like Singapore, maybe.”

The oath-taking ceremony followed the declaration of the Puducherry Assembly election results on May 4, in which the National Democratic Alliance retained power in the Union Territory.

In the 30-member Assembly, NR Congress won 12 seats, BJP secured four, and ally AIADMK won one seat. DMK won five seats, Congress one seat, while TVK opened its account with two seats.

(Source: ANI)