PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Plane Crash In Indonesia

By IANS
pm modi condoles indonesia plane crash victims
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Expressing deep grief over the loss of over 60 lives in a plane crash in Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India stands with Indonesia in this moment of grief.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief,” he tweeted.

A Boeing 737-500 plane of Indonesian budget airline, carrying 50 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed into the sea on Saturday afternoon, shortly after it took off from the Jakarta airport.

The aircraft, flying from capital Jakarta to Pontianak city in West Kalimantan province, crashed into the Java Sea off the Seribu district in north of Jakarta.

You might also like
Nation

LeT Hideout Busted In Kashmir, 1 Terrorist Associate Arrested

State

SBI SO Recruitment Process For 452 Posts Ending On This Day, Apply Soon

Nation

CAIT Asks Government To Ban WhatsApp And Facebook

Nation

PM To Meet CMs On Monday On Vaccine Roll-Out, Corona Situation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.