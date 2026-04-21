PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Kerala fire incident; announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a massive fire at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of Thrissur district on Tuesday.

Expressing his grief, the Prime Minister stated that he is saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at the cracker factory.

“Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Thrissur, Keralam. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of each deceased while Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Announcing ex-gratia, the PMO said, “The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Earlier, thirteen people died while several others got injured after a massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of the Thrissur district, confirmed the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) today.

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According to the KSDMA, five people are currently in critical care, two are admitted to the ward, and 17 others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating he is “pained to hear about the scale of the devastation” and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“I am shocked to hear of the explosion at the fireworks storage facility in Thrissur, which has taken place only a few days before the Pooram will be held. I am pained to hear about the death of at least six people, and completely numb to hear about the scale of the devastation. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families in this time of grief. I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved. The government must deploy every possible means for rescue operations, and all injured must be given the necessary medical attention at the earliest,” said Venugopal.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed that expert medical care be ensured for those injured in the explosion. The Minister instructed the Thrissur Medical College to make all necessary arrangements for their treatment and ordered the deployment of sufficient ambulances, including Kanivu 108 units, to the site.

(ANI)