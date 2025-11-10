PM Modi condoles death of persons killed in Delhi Red Fort Metro Station blast

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of the persons killed in the blast that took place near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi today evening.

The PM Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials: PM Narendra Modi, ANI mentioned in an X post.

A powerful car explosion near Gate 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening left eight people dead and dozens injured. The blast occurred around 6:52 p.m. in a slow‑moving Hyundai i20 at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, igniting a fire that engulfed several nearby vehicles. Police, fire teams, and forensic units rushed to the scene; a high alert was declared across the capital.