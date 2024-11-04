PM Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the ‘deliberate attack’ on Hindu temple in Canada. He claimed it as a ‘cowardly attempts to intimidate’ Indian diplomats. He expected that Canadian authorities should ensure justice and uphold rule of law.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” PM Modi wrote on his X handle on Monday.

The strong statement by PM Modi came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday.

Also read: Election of Mayor and Dy Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation on November 14