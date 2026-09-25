PM Modi Chintan Shivir: Plan Set for 100% Welfare Scheme Reach

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New Delhi: In an extensive internal stocktaking exercise, the Union Council of Ministers concluded a two-day brainstorming conclave on Thursday aimed at securing total saturation of government welfare programs and overhauling how state services are delivered to the public.

Achieving 100 percent coverage across the country’s 40 to 45 primary welfare schemes formed the operational centerpiece of the discussions. According to individuals familiar with the proceedings, the sessions concentrated heavily on eliminating gaps between policy intent and ground realities to guarantee that entitlements reach every eligible beneficiary without leakage or administrative bottlenecks.

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Throughout the retreat, held on Wednesday and Thursday, the participating ministers were organized into eight distinct working groups. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held focused consultations with each individual cluster before convening the full council for a collective address, providing guidance on multiple facets of administration and soliciting direct feedback from the team.

Bridging the gap between policy design and grassroots perception emerged as a key institutional priority. Participants underscored that expanding state benefits must go hand in hand with clear, direct public outreach, highlighting that clearer communication regarding development programs will receive sustained emphasis from the administration going forward.

The two-day agenda covered a broad operational canvas: improving time management, sharpening public service delivery, tightening inter-ministerial coordination, cutting compliance burdens, and monitoring on-the-ground progress for ongoing infrastructure projects and social programs. Deliberations also touched upon the ‘Jan Vishwas Se Jan Aadhaar’ concept, wider systemic reforms, and specialized outreach targeting youth and women, which had formed the primary focus of Wednesday’s opening sessions.