PM Modi calls meeting of Council of Ministers, MEA to give presentation on G20 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday convened a meeting of Council of Ministers during which a presentation on the G20 Summit will be made.

The presentation by External Affairs Ministry will provide the details about the summit.

All cabinet ministers, state Ministers with independent charges and ministers of state will be present in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prior to it, Prime Minister Modi will also hold a separate meeting of the Union Cabinet and CCEA with cabinet ministers, in which many important decisions will be taken.