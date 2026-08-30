PM Modi calls for drug-free India in his 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program today call for a drug free India. He also stressed that protecting the youth from substance abuse is essential for building a stronger and developed nation.

The Prime Minister said government’s goal is clear: a drug-free youth and India. He also urged content creators to spread a message in various languages against drug addiction and why the youth must stay away from narcotics.

“Drug addiction engulfs entire families and society,” PM Modi said, “I would like to commend those who raise awareness against drugs and step forward to help individuals struggling with addiction… Can you come up with powerful slogans, songs, and short plays that highlight the dangers of drugs while also showing the path to recovery?”

He also spoke about how August has instilled the feeling of patriotism among Indians, as occasions such as National Handloom Day, Independence Day, National Space Day, and anniversaries such as Quit India Movement and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day occur in this month. The spirit of love for the nation intensifies in everyone’s heart in August, he said.

Further, PM Modi said the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has strengthened this sentiment.

“This year has become even more special as it marks the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram ‘, and this celebration of the Tricolour was not limited to India alone; this year, through the ‘Suryapath Tiranga’ initiative, our flag embarked on a unique journey across the globe,” he said.

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He also spoke about the ‘PM SVANidhi Yojana’ and said this scheme has allowed 35 lakh women across the country in expanding their businesses. He said when a woman’s business grows, the future of her entire family advances along with it.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of cleanliness and said everyone must remain committed in keeping surroundings clean. “The ‘Clean-up Patwai’ youths, Uttar Pradesh, cleaned numerous ponds and public spaces,” he said.

“During this year’s pilgrimage Shri Amarnath Ji yatra, Thousands of sanitation workers toiled day and night to serve pilgrims along the arduous routes. A unique experiment also took place here: dung from the horses and mules used during the pilgrimage was converted into biogas, and this clean energy was used to light the ‘Swachh Jyot’,” he added.

In his message, PM Modi also pushed for ‘Vocal for Local’, urging people to buy India-made products during the upcoming festive season and remain committed to make the country ‘atmanibhar’ (self-reliant). Further, he also paid tribute to late actor Uttam Kumar, whose birth centenary will be celebrated on September 3.

“My dear countrymen, our festivals and celebrations not only uphold our traditions but also provide us with opportunities to connect with one another. In the coming days, we are set to celebrate several more significant festivals,” he concluded.