PM Modi awarded Norway’s top civilian honor

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Norway’s highest civilian honour during a special ceremony in Oslo, where he also met Norway’s King Harald V at the Royal Palace.

PM Modi was awarded the “Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit,” one of Norway’s most prestigious honours, awarded to foreign heads of government for exceptional contribution towards strengthening international relations and cooperation.

The honour was presented by King Harald V during Modi’s visit to Norway, which forms part of his ongoing five-nation diplomatic tour. After receiving the award, the Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the people of India and described it as a symbol of the strong friendship between India and Norway.

During his meeting with the Norwegian monarch, PM Modi discussed growing cooperation between the two countries in areas such as trade, clean energy, innovation, sustainability, and technology. Officials said the leaders also discussed expanding business opportunities and strengthening bilateral ties.

The visit comes ahead of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, where PM Modi is expected to hold discussions with Nordic leaders on green energy, defence, technology, climate cooperation, and economic partnerships.

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This is the latest in a series of international honours received by PM Modi from foreign governments in recognition of his global diplomatic outreach and leadership. Reports noted that this marks his 32nd international award.

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