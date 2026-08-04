PM Modi attends NDA Parliamentary Party’s ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting in Parliament

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New Delhi: The NDA Parliamentary Party’s ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting began in Parliament on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other NDA leaders in attendance.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin was also in attendance at the meeting being held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building.

Earlier, Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also arrived at the Parliament Library Building to attend the NDA Parliamentary Party’s weekly ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Bandyopadhyay said, “I will attend the NDA parliamentary party meeting for the first time today. I am one of the senior-most parliamentarians in the country. All are united in NCPI.”

Earlier, three of NCPI leaders belonging to the minority community skipped the NDA ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting held last week. The party has sought to reject speculation of a rift, but Trinamool Congress leaders said that the three parliamentarians do not wish to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

NCPI leaders Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, and Yusuf Pathan did not attend the NDA meeting, the first time the party had attended the meeting of the ruling alliance at the Centre.

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Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs had left the party after its defeat in the assembly polls and announced that they are joining the Nationalist Citizens Party of India. The party said it will support the NDA.

However, the meeting concluded with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing the coalition lawmakers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh also addressed the gathering.

While Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the party members regarding the success and strategic impact of India’s recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh spoke about the growth, government initiatives, and future roadmap for the development of the country’s fisheries sector.

The NDA’s weekly ‘Mangal Milan’ is taking place during a stormy Monsoon Session; exam reforms and Opposition protests over alleged police action on students and the Ram Mandir donation case are among the major issues.

(ANI)

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