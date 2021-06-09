New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a national scheme for youngsters to harness their writing skills named as ‘YUVA: Prime Minister’s Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors’.

PM Modi took it to twitter and wrote, “Here is an interesting opportunity for youngsters to harness their writing skills and also contribute to India’s intellectual discourse,” and mentioned the official link to know about the details of the scheme.

The main goal of the scheme is to create a group of authors of below 30 years of age who are willing to express themselves and project the country on any international platform. It shall also help in projecting Indian culture and literature globally.

The young authors shall be mentored accordingly in order to become proficient in writing about various genres like fiction, non-fiction, travelogues, memoirs, drama, poetry and many more.

The procedure for selection to the scheme is as follows:

A total of 75 authors will be selected through an All India Contest at MyGov.

The selection will be made by a Committee to be constituted by NBT.

The contest will run from 4th June to 31st July 2021.

The contestants will be asked to submit a manuscript of 5,000 words to judge its suitability to develop as a proper book under the Mentorship Scheme.

The names of selected authors will be announced on the occasion of Independence Day on 15th August 2021.

Based on mentorship, the selected authors will prepare manuscripts for final selection under the guidance of the nominated mentors.

The entries of the winners will be readied for publication by 15th December 2021.

The published books may be launched on 12th January 2022 on YUVA DIVAS or the National Youth Day.

Post the announcement of the selected authors, the National Book Trust, India shall organise a Two-Week Writers’ Online Programme for the selected candidates during the first phase of training.

During this first phase of training period the young authors shall be trained by two eminent authors/mentors from NBT’s panel of accomplished authors and writers. After the completion of the two-week writers’ Online Programme, the authors shall be trained for two weeks at various On-line/On-site National Camps organised by NBT.

Later, in the next three months they shall be trained during the second phase where they shall get to expand their understanding and use their skills through interaction at various international events.

At the end of mentorship a consolidated scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of 6 months per author shall be paid under the Mentorship Scheme. Adding to it, a book or a series of books written by the young authors will be published by NBT and royalty of 10% shall be payable to the authors on successful publications of their books.

The published books published books shall also be translated into other Indian languages ensuring the exchange of culture & literature between different states.