PM Modi announces AI skilling for 1 crore youth, free online competitive exam coaching on Independence Day

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while giving his Independence Day speech announced AI skilling for 1 crore youth, free online competitive exam coaching at Red Fort.

Prime Minister also stressed on the need for technological development in the country which he includes in the ‘Saptadhara’ (seven streams of power) vision.

The AI skilling initiative aims to prepare young people for future jobs and strengthen India’s position in emerging technologies. The other one which is free online coaching aims at reducing the financial pressure on poor and middle-class families that spend large amounts on private coaching.

For the free coaching the government has planned something out, they will create a network in which youth can access to coaching without paying any fees.

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The Prime Minister said India already has digital infrastructure and talented teachers and educators, which can be brought together to create the free coaching network.

Both announcements are part of the government’s larger focus on youth skills, education and employment as India works towards the goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Only the initiative has been announced, the details related to the initiative, launch date, eligibility criteria, courses and the institutions that will provide the free coaching are yet to be announced.