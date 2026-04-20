PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Udhampur bus accident victims

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who lost their lives in a bus accident in Udhampur.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi,” the post added.

Meanwhile, the death toll of the Udhampur bus accident rose to 15, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, said.

The police official said that the public transport bus collided with an auto rickshaw. The passengers in the auto rickshaw survived.

DIG Sharma told ANI, “We stand with the affected families and will provide them with all possible help. Medical treatment is our top priority right now, ensuring that we provide the best possible treatment to the injured so that their lives can be saved. The driver probably lost control of the vehicle. Therefore, the vehicle came down and collided with an auto. There were passengers in the auto as well. By the grace of God, they survived. A total of around 15 casualties are there. The injured who have been shifted are undergoing treatment.”

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Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Udhampur, Prem Singh Chib, said that 33 people were injured in the accident, apart from the casualties.

The bus was en route from Ramnagar to Udhampur.ADC Chib told ANI that the administration has shifted the injured people to hospitals.

He said, “This is very sad news for our Udhampur district. This bus was travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. Students, employees, and others were on board. So far, approximately 13 to 14 casualties have been confirmed, with 33 injured. 20 of these injured are at Ramnagar Hospital, and I just spoke with the CMO. He said they are shifting two who need specialised treatment. Similarly, 13 people are at the GMC in Udhampur, and they have also been given directions that if anyone needs specialised treatment, they will be shifted immediately.”

“Furthermore, the Division Commissioner and the DC have also ordered that if a chopper is needed, it will be provided immediately so that we can provide the best possible treatment to those injured and save their lives,” the ADC added.

(ANI)