PM Modi allocates portfolios 2021: Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railway Ministry; Hardeep Singh Puri is new petroleum Minister

PM Modi allocates portfolios: Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railway Ministry; Hardeep Singh Puri is new petroleum Minister
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the Union Council of Ministers. Ashwini Vaishnaw was given the Railway Ministry while Hardeep Singh Puri is appointed as the new Petroleum Minister.
List of new Cabinet Minister:
- Science & Technology Minister: Narendra Modi
- Home Minister and Cooperation Minister: Amit Shah
- Railway and IT and Communication Minister: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Health, & Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister: Mansukh Mandaviya
- Petroleum, Urban Development, Housing minister: Hardeep Puri
- I&B and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur
- Civil Aviation Minister: Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Education and Skill Development Minister: Dharmendra Pradhan
Check the complete list: