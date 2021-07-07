PM Modi allocates portfolios 2021: Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railway Ministry; Hardeep Singh Puri is new petroleum Minister

By WCE 3
india record vaccination
Picture Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the Union Council of Ministers. Ashwini Vaishnaw was given the Railway Ministry while Hardeep Singh Puri is appointed as the new Petroleum Minister.

PM Modi allocates portfolios: Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railway Ministry; Hardeep Singh Puri is new petroleum Minister

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the Union Council of Ministers. Ashwini Vaishnaw was given the Railway Ministry while Hardeep Singh Puri is appointed as the new Petroleum Minister.

List of new Cabinet Minister:

  • Science & Technology Minister: Narendra Modi
  • Home Minister and Cooperation Minister: Amit Shah
  • Railway and IT and Communication Minister: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Health, & Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister: Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Petroleum, Urban Development, Housing minister: Hardeep Puri
  • I&B and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur
  • Civil Aviation Minister: Jyotiraditya Scindia
  • Education and Skill Development Minister: Dharmendra Pradhan

Check the complete list:

You might also like
Nation

Tragedy King Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours

Nation

12 Ministers including Law, IT Min Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Min Prakash…

Nation

43 ministers to take oath as PM Modi restructures govt including 2 from Odisha

Nation

Union Ministry reshuffle: Here is the complete list

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.