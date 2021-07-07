PM Modi allocates portfolios 2021: Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railway Ministry; Hardeep Singh Puri is new petroleum Minister

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the Union Council of Ministers. Ashwini Vaishnaw was given the Railway Ministry while Hardeep Singh Puri is appointed as the new Petroleum Minister.

List of new Cabinet Minister:

Science & Technology Minister: Narendra Modi

Home Minister and Cooperation Minister: Amit Shah

Railway and IT and Communication Minister: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Health, & Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister: Mansukh Mandaviya

Petroleum, Urban Development, Housing minister: Hardeep Puri

I&B and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur

Civil Aviation Minister: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Education and Skill Development Minister: Dharmendra Pradhan

Check the complete list: