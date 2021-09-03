PM Modi address 6th Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the plenary session of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok.

He was the Chief Guest for the fifth EEF in 2019, the first by an Indian Prime Minister.

Applauding President Vladimir Putin’s vision for the development of the Russian Far East, Modi reiterated India’s commitment as part of its “Act East Policy’ of being a reliable partner of Russia in this regard.

He underlined the natural complementarities of India and Russia in the development of Russian Far East.

The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of greater economic and commercial engagement between the two sides in line with the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’.

He highlighted the importance of health and pharma sectors as important areas of cooperation that have emerged during the pandemic.

He also referred to other potential areas of economic cooperation including diamond, coking coal, steel, timber etc.

Recalling the visit of Chief Ministers of Indian states to EEF-2019, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Governors of the 11 regions of Russian Far East to visit India.

An Indian delegation led by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri comprising leading Indian oil and gas companies are attending the India-Russia Business dialogue within the framework of EEF.

An online meeting between Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and Governor of Sakha-Yakutia province of Russia was held on September 2 on the sidelines of EEF.

Over 50 representatives from reputed Indian companies from various sectors will also be participating in the online format.