PM Modi achieves high goals with “nation first” principle: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at FICCI meet

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an example for the country and the world on achieving high developmental goals with the “nation first” ethos.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the National Executive Meet of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), organised in Ahmedabad.

“Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India is advancing towards becoming the world’s third-largest economic power. Due to his initiatives over the past decade, India is pursuing self-sustained growth. A recent IMF report also projects India’s growth rate at 7 per cent, outpacing that of developed countries,” he said.

He further highlighted that Gujarat has emerged as the country’s growth engine under PM Modi’s guidance, demonstrating how visionary thinking and structured development can transform a region.

“In 2001, when Narendra Modi assumed governance in Gujarat, the state faced numerous challenges, including the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. With a determination to turn challenges into opportunities, Gujarat, with the people’s support, has now become a national model of development,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Gujarat, under PM Modi’s direction, has expanded its road network extensively, improving connectivity to remote villages.

He also highlighted Gujarat’s achievement in transforming its 1,600 km coastline into a gateway for India’s maritime trade. The launch of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2003 has put the state on the global trade, commerce, and industry map.

Gujarat has evolved into a policy-driven state, leading in FDI inflows and becoming the most sought-after investment destination, he added.

He pointed out that 100 Fortune 500 companies currently operate in Gujarat, with the state’s GSDP growing from Rs1.23 lakh crore in 2001-02 to Rs22.3 lakh crore in 2022-23.

Patel further noted that Gujarat’s manufacturing sector has grown from Rs44,886 crore in 2001 to Rs6.70 lakh crore in 2022-23, while power generation capacity has increased from 8,750 MW to 52,945 MW in 2023-24.

The Chief Minister commended FICCI for witnessing Gujarat’s growth story and participating in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. He expressed confidence that FICCI, as a catalyst for economic development, will play a significant role in achieving a developed Gujarat for a developed India by 2047.

He clarified that Gujarat is also incentivising emerging sectors in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision.

New semiconductor plants are set to launch soon in Gujarat. Additionally, the largest solar and wind hybrid energy park is being constructed in Kutch, positioning Gujarat as a renewable energy hub. He also extended Diwali and New Year greetings to all.

In his welcome address, FICCI President Anish Shah praised Gujarat’s transformation under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s guidance, calling it a model state. Gujarat contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP, exports, and industrial output, and has become a welcoming destination for industry, he remarked.

(ANI)

Also Read: ED seizes over Rs 1 cr assets in bank fraud case