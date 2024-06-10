PM Modi 3.0 Cabinet reveals list of portfolios allotted to ministers, check list here

New Delhi: The PM Modi led Cabinet revealed the list of portfolios allotted to different ministers on Monday. As per the list, Amit Shah to become Home Minister again while Rajnath Singh to become Union Defence Minister. Also, Dr S Jayshankar will become the External Affairs Minister in the Modi 3.0 term.
Here is the list of ministers:
|Union Minister
|Portfolio
|Narendra Modi
|Prime Minister, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
|Rajnath Singh
|Minister of Defence
|Amit Shah
|Minister of Home Affairs
|Nitin Gadkari
|Minister of Road Transport and Highways
|Dr S Jaishankar
|Minister of External Affairs
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Minister of Finance;
Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education
Ashwini Vaishnaw – Railways, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Ram Mohan Naidu – Civil Aviation Ministry
Shivraj Singh Chouhan – Agriculture Ministry
Jitan Ram Manhji – MSME Ministry
More information awaited.