New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said several decisions taken by the Cabinet today focused on welfare of migrants, poor and senior citizens, adding these would facilitate easier availability of credit and create opportunities in the fisheries sector.

While welcoming the Cabinet’s decision on formalisation of microfood processing enterprises, PM Modi tweeted: “The Cabinet decision will contribute to a vibrant food processing sector. It will also strengthen the efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The other schemes are expected to provide a big boost to the cooperatives & microfood businesses and ensure adequate livelihood for rural-urban communities.

On ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’, Modi said it will “revolutionise the fisheries sector”. “It will invigorate it with latest technology, infrastructure and ensure financial assistance. Our hardworking fishermen will gain immensely,” the PM tweeted.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Modi has given its approval for implementation of the scheme that is expected to bring about Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector in India under two components — Central Sector Scheme and Centrally Sponsored Scheme — at a total estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore.

The scheme is likely to address the critical gaps in the fisheries sector and realize its potential apart from creation of direct gainful employment opportunities to about 15 lakh fishers, fish farmers, fish workers and fish vendors.

The Modi movement has set a target of 22 million metric tons by 2024-25 through sustainable and responsible fishing practices.